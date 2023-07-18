Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$6.75 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.27.
Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.