Hedera Price Reaches $0.0536 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $96.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,491,933 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,470,383.401318 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05165137 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $31,603,531.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.