Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 1,307 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,713,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

