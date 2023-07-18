Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $174.88 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $174.88 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

