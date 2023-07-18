Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 23,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 42,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hon Hai Precision Industry
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.