Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

