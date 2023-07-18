Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

