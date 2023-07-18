Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 5.5%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.39. 253,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,941,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $743.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 4,134,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after buying an additional 1,230,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.