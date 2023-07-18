Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Up 73.3% in June

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Humacyte Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of HUMAW stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

