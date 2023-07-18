HUNT Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $66.60 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

