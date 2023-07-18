Huobi Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.66 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00009121 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $441.37 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

