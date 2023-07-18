ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 535,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,281,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ICL Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ICL Group had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ICL Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

