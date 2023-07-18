Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.24

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $254.24 and last traded at $253.34, with a volume of 234218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.17.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.75.

The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

