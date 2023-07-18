Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.92. 921,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,071. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,644,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,743. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after buying an additional 117,622 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,279 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

