Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Indiva Stock Performance
Shares of NDVAF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Indiva
