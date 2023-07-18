Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,362,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 9,737,498 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

