Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. 55,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,286. Innospec has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Innospec

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Innospec by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Innospec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.