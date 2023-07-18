Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Inpixon by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inpixon by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon Price Performance

NASDAQ:INPX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 776,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,022. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $13.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Inpixon

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 347.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.