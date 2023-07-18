Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,740.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $116,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 696,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,807. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

