Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells 9,831 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,262,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,478,006.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 80,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

