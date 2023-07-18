Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $164,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.3 %

CSWI traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.83. 117,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,146. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after acquiring an additional 122,656 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $8,479,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

