Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells 20,249 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paychex Stock Up 1.0 %
Paychex stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
