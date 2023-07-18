Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells 20,249 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paychex stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

