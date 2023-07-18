InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$14.75 at National Bank Financial

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIPZF stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.