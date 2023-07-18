Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Inventronics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

