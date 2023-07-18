Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 782286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

