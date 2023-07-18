Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.78

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.78 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 7647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.49.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

