Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISTR traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 13,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,282. Investar has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.34 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

