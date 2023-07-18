Investors Buy Large Volume of Butterfly Network Call Options (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 284% compared to the average daily volume of 1,066 call options.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 3,066,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,110. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In related news, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,675.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,675.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,746 shares of company stock valued at $559,001. 27.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,749,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $5,883,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 581,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Butterfly Network by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 411,475 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

