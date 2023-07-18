Investors Buy Large Volume of Butterfly Network Call Options (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 284% compared to the average daily volume of 1,066 call options.
Butterfly Network Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of BFLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 3,066,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,110. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,749,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $5,883,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 581,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Butterfly Network by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,355,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 411,475 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.