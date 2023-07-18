iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Up 16.5% in June

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 349,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.16. iRobot has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRobot by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.