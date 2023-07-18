iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 381,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 504,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

