iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISHG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,970,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISHG stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

