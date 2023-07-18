iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISHG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISHG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,970,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

