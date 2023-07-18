iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.74. The company has a market cap of $339.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $454.58.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.