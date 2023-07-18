iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.94. 1,385,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,413. The company has a market cap of $339.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.