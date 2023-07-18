iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $117,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.84. The company had a trading volume of 868,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,927. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

