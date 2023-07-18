iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 368,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

