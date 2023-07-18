iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Boosted by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,979,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,051,000 after buying an additional 620,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

