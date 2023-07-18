iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,700 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 861,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IBTE remained flat at $23.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
