iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,672,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,021,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

