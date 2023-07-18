iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Agilis Partners LLC

Agilis Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 5.0% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Agilis Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $259.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.07. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $260.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

