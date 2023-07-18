iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.85

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.85 and last traded at $108.85, with a volume of 21503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

