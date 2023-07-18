iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.96 and last traded at C$18.17. Approximately 228,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.24.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.61.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.