iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.29% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

