IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ISEE opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,752,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

