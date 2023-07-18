J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 720,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.17. 1,335,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,185. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

