Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 188.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

JANX stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.47. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 731.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

