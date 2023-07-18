Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Trading 4.2% Higher

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 46 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Japan Steel Works Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.68 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Industrial Machinery Product Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery, which include excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for petrochemicals, industrial machinery, automobiles, IT, and defense applications.

