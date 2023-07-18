JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in June

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,177,700 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 4,173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

JDLGF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 609. JD Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

