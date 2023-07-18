Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.31 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.31 million and $293,700.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014270 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,796.81 or 1.00006010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00840305 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $311,744.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

