JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.01. 267,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 798,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

